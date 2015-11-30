 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​24 million tons of oil produced from ACG fields

    Production declined slightly in the annual comparison

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September of this year, 175 million barrels or 24 million tons of oil were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea block.

    Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

    During the reporting period, the average daily oil production from the platform Chira" (54,000 barrels), Central Azeri (156,000 barrels), Western Azeri (110,000), Eastern Azeri (72,000) Deepwater Gunashli (141,000) and West Chirag (107,000) as a whole amounted to 640,000. barrels.

    The volume of crude oil production for the first 9 months of this year has decreased by 0.83% compared with the corresponding period last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi