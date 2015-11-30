​24 million tons of oil produced from ACG fields

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September of this year, 175 million barrels or 24 million tons of oil were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea block.

Report informs referring to BP-Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, the average daily oil production from the platform Chira" (54,000 barrels), Central Azeri (156,000 barrels), Western Azeri (110,000), Eastern Azeri (72,000) Deepwater Gunashli (141,000) and West Chirag (107,000) as a whole amounted to 640,000. barrels.

The volume of crude oil production for the first 9 months of this year has decreased by 0.83% compared with the corresponding period last year.