193 mln tonnes of oil extracted from "Bibiheybat" field

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ 192 702,8 thousand tonnes of oil, 14 419,746 mln cum of gas were produced from "Bibiheybat" field since the beginning of development by January 1, 2018.

Report informs referring to Iki sahil newspaper, Fakhri Hagverdiyev, Chief of the "Bibiheybatneft" Oil and Gas Production Department of the "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said: "According to report as of January 1, 2018 year, 3.827 wells (3.582 exploitation, 245 exploration wells) were drilled at "Bibiheybat" field. The operational fund consists of 583 wells, of which 572 are in operation and 11 inactive. Daily oil production makes 331.3 tonnes and gas production 49.3 thousand cubic meters".

Hagverdiyev noted that in December 2017, however, oil production plan on "Bibiheybatneft" OGPD was 9.605 tonnes, 10.270 tonnes of oil was produced and the plan was carried out more by 6.9%: "Also, however, gas production plan was 1.140 thousand cum, 1.527 thousand cum of gas was produced and the plan was carried out more by 33.9%. In 2017, while oil production plan was 113 thousand tonnes, 120,206 tonnes of oil was produced. Additional 7.206 tonnes was produced and plan was carried out more by 6.4%. Also, while gas production plan was 13.400 thousand cum 17,039 thousand cum of gas was produced. Additional 3.639 thousand cum of gas was produced and plan was carried out by 127.2%", he said.

Notably, onshore development of the field has been commenced since 1873, offshore development since 1938. Since 1947, the field has launched process of watering.