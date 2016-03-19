1.3 bln cubic meters of gas transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline this year

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February, 2016 was transported 3 991.2 million cubic meters of gas through main pipelines of Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee, this figure is lower by 7.1% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The volume of gas supplies via the South Caucasus gas pipeline along the route of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas in January amounted to 1 288.3 mln cubic meters or 32.3% of total volume.

Notably, South Caucasus gas pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey."

The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

The length of the pipeline is 691 km, of which 443 km in Azerbaijan, 248 km in Georgia. The diameter of the pipeline is 42 inches. The pipeline of 280 km long lies in Turkey (to Erzurum), and is a part of the gas network of BOTAŞ company.