1.3 billion dollars spent on Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli project this year

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Approximately 359 million dollars on "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) project operations and 949 million dollars were spent on capital expenditure in the first half of this year,

According to the report, in the first half of the year production at ACG kept stable. Average daily production from ACG made 641 thousand barrels per day or a total of 116 mln barrels, or approximately 16 million tons. Production at "Chirag" platform was 55 thousand, "Central Azeri" platform 157 thousand, "Western Azeri" platform 107 thousand, "Eastern Azeri" platform - 71 thousand, "DWG" platform - 145 thousand "West Chirag" platform - 106 thousand barrels.

As part of the ACG annual work program BP-Azerbaijan was carried out the suspension of the " Western Azeri "platform program planned (22 days) in May .

At the end of the first half of this year a total of 87 oil production wells and 40 water and gas injector wells were put into operation.

According to the report, in the first half of 2015, 9 oil production wells and 1 water injection well was drilled at ACG.

During the reporting period according to the Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), mainly from Sangachal terminal, as well as from the "Oil Rocks", an average of 11.4 million cubic meters of gas and in total 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas produced per day.

BP has 35.8%. shares in ACG as an operator. Here, SOCAR has 11.6% shares, "Chevron" - 11.3%, "Inpex"- 11%, "Statoil" - 8.6%, "Exxon Mobil" - 8%, TPAO - 6.8% "Itochu" - 4.3%, OVL - 2.7%.