Weekly teaching load proposed to reduce in secondary schools of Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The reforms are carried out in the field of education and science. However, the outcome of the work needs a certain time. For example, we get the results of the work done in the first grade 10 years later," the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Science and Education Shamsaddin Hajiyev said it during his speech, Report informs.

The chairman of the Committee made several proposals. He suggested to accelerate the certification of teachers: "Currently, the work is being done in this direction. However, we must expedite the work".

He also proposed to reduce weekly teaching load and increase wages.

The member of Parliamentary Social Policy Committee, the rector of Medical University Ahliman Amiraslanov estimated an increase the costs allocated to the health sector from the state budget next year.

A. Amiraslanov also noted per capita expenditure on health in Azerbaijan: "I believe that the law project on "compulsory health insurance" will be accepted, as the result, the amount of per capita insurance expenditure will increase".