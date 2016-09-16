Two brothers are winners of Presidential scholarship

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Admitted in the academic year 2016/2017 to study at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) twin brothers Nurlan Nazaraliyev and Ravan Nazaraliyev have got the right to receive the Presidential scholarship which is granted to students in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Republic on the Presidential scholarship for the students admitted to the higher educational institutions in the academic year 2016/2017.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated twin brothers and wished them every success.

During the ceremony held at BHOS on the occasion of ‘September 15 - Knowledge Day’, SOCAR President, member of the National Parliament Rovnag Abdullayev congratulated the said Nazaraliyev brothers for becoming BHOS students and for winning the honorary title of Presidential scholars.

It should be reminded that during the entrance examination held this year two brothers Nurlan Nazaraliyev and Ravan Nazaraliyev scored 685 and 700 points respectively. Both of them selected process automation engineering specialization of BHOS. It should be underlined that brother of twins Rashad Nazaraliyev is four-year student of BHOS studying in petroleum engineering programme. Rashad Nazaraliyev scored 677 points.

Thus, three brothers from the same family are studying at BHOS. All three studied at the secondary school 5 of Khirdalan district.