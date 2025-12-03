Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Education and science
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 13:09
    Topographic map based on WGS-84 int'l standard developed in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan has developed a new topographic map based on the World Geodetic System (WGS-84), the international standard for geospatial data, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, head of the Main Operations Department of the Ministry of Defense, said at the second meeting of the heads of cartographic institutions of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Report informs.

    He noted that the map was compiled by the Agency for Geodesy and Cartography in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    Azer Aliyev also touched on the digital models used in Azerbaijan in the defense and security sectors.

    "These systems are based on terrain definition, elevation models, orthophoto maps, digital border maps, multidimensional spatial data, and other components. This necessitates changing and updating modern cartographic requirements," he said.

    The head of the department also recalled that, in accordance with the declaration adopted last year in Ankara, the agenda of the meeting of the heads of the cartographic institutions of the amalgamated territorial communities included the issue of preparing a Unified Thematic Map of the amalgamated territorial communities.

