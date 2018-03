© Report

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Astronomical winter will start in Azerbaijan this evening.

Report informs, winter will start in Azerbaijan on December 21 at 20:27:54 Baku time.

The night from December 21 to 22 will be the longest night of the year. Length of the night will be 14 hours and 43 minutes in the territory of Azerbaijan.

It will be the longest summer night in the southern hemisphere.