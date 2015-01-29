Maleyka Abbaszadeh: Academy of Sciences now is not able to conduct admission to magistracy

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ To ensure that the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) has been able to carry out admission to the magistracy, it is firstly important to make necessary legal changes in legislation.

Report informs the chairman of the State Commission on Student Admission (SCSA) Maleyka Abbaszadeh said today at a press conference.

According to the chairman of the SSAC, the law provides that admission to master's degree can be carried out by educational institutions: There is no item in Law on Education related to the magistracy in the academy.Therefore, admission to magistracy will be followed in NASA after the necessary amendments to the law.

With regard to the date of admission, it does not depend on the SCSA.