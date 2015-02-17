Spring comes to Azerbaijan on March, 21

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ This year the arrival of spring is expected on March 21, at 02:45 a.m. Baku time in Azerbaijani. Report informs, the director of Shamakhi Astrophysics Observatory named after N.Tusi, a corresponding member of ANAS, Ayyub Guliyev stated it. According to him, the Sun will move from the southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere on March 20.

At that moment, the Sun will be on the intersection of the Earth's equatorial and ecliptic planes. It is called in astronomy as "spring equinox".

The equinox is recorded when the Sun shines directly on the equator. Since then, the astronomical spring begins in the northern hemisphere and it will continue till June 21.

February 24 is the first "charshanba", as azerbaijanis celebrates first 4 Tuesdays with building a fire up to Novruz