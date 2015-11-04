​SPE International President visited BHOS

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) International President Dr. D. Nathan Meehan and BHOS students was held at BHOS. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov as well as BHOS professors, lecturers and students attended the meeting. In his welcoming speech BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said he was pleased to see Dr. D. Nathan Meehan at the higher school.

Rector informed the guest about BHOS foundation history, missions and visions of the higher school and cooperation existed between BHOS and transnational companies. Mr. Gasimov also gave detailed information about BHOS new campus. He particularly stressed the role of international companies who offer internship opportunities for BHOS students which should supplement education process.

Rector said that 47 BHOS students would join SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition to be held November 4-6, 2015 in Baku underlining activities of BHOS students within SPE. He also pointed out that in future BHOS students would have an access to SPE library sources. E. Gasimov expressed his confidence that the present meeting with such an experienced specialist would certainly be very beneficial for students’ future career contributing in the enriching their world outlook. Elmar Gasimov talked about the significance attached to implementation of international standards in education and training.

In his turn SPE International President Dr. D. Nathan Meehan emphasized how pleased he was of visiting the leading higher school of Azerbaijan and meeting with young intellectuals of Azerbaijan. The guest gave detailed information about SPE role in dissemination of contemporary knowledge, SPE missions, industrial centers, opportunities created for cooperation with scientific and educational centers and innovations carried out in the field of petroleum sector.

Mr. Meehan also said that currently he serves as Senior Executive Advisor to Baker Hughes’ executive management and that he has more than 37 years of global experience in reservoir engineering, reserve estimation, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal well expertise. In addition by making attractive presentation Mr. Meehan shared his life time experienced with the students.

In conclusion BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov presented Honorary Guest diploma to SPE International President Dr. D. Nathan Meehan.