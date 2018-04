Baku. 6 October.REPORT.AZ/“Magnetic storm is predicted on Earth tonight”.

Report informed by Namig Jalilov, Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.

He stated that, the storm may last maximum for 3 hours: “Magnetic storm, which will be observed tonight is weak storm in the force of J1-J2”.

Director said that, the magnetic storm will have no acute effect in humans.