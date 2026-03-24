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    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids

    Education and science
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 16:26
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids

    Shamakhi European Lyceum, built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been furnished with necessary furniture and equipment, and its subject classrooms and laboratories are fully supplied with teaching aids.

    Report"s correspondent in Shamakhi said officials made the announcement during a media tour organized following the president"s visit.

    The previous lyceum building was constructed in 1937 and renovated in 1987. Over time, it became unsuitable for use, prompting the foundation, under the direction of president Mehriban Aliyeva, to construct a new facility.

    The new public school accommodates 1,200 students across seven three- and four-story buildings, making it one of the largest schools in the district. The lyceum includes more than 50 classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, computer and STEAM labs, military training and vocational education rooms, a medical unit, library, cafeteria, assembly and sports halls, and an outdoor sports field.

    The facility was built as part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "A Renewing Azerbaijan – A New School" program.

    President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of the new Shamakhi European Lyceum building on March 23.

    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids
    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation Shamakhi European Lyceum Ilham Aliyev
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    Şamaxı Avropa liseyi zəruri avadanlıq və əyani vəsaitlərlə təchiz edilib
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    Шамахинский европейский лицей оснащен оборудованием и наглядными пособиями

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    Shamakhi European Lyceum equipped with modern facilities and teaching aids

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