Sergio Mattarella: Italy-Azerbaijan University reflects friendship between the two countries
Education and science
- 01 October, 2025
- 17:07
The campus where the Italy-Azerbaijan University is located made a great impression on me; I highly appreciate the functionality and beauty of its building, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said at the opening ceremony of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku, according to Report.
"I am personally very pleased with this initiative. Italy is proud to implement it together with Azerbaijan. This university not only brings together extensive opportunities, resources, research, and education, as well as Azerbaijani and Italian faculty and students, but it also reflects the increasingly strong, intensive, and broad friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy," he said.
