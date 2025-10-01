Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Sergio Mattarella: Italy-Azerbaijan University reflects friendship between the two countries

    Education and science
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:07
    Sergio Mattarella: Italy-Azerbaijan University reflects friendship between the two countries

    The campus where the Italy-Azerbaijan University is located made a great impression on me; I highly appreciate the functionality and beauty of its building, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said at the opening ceremony of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku, according to Report.

    "I am personally very pleased with this initiative. Italy is proud to implement it together with Azerbaijan. This university not only brings together extensive opportunities, resources, research, and education, as well as Azerbaijani and Italian faculty and students, but it also reflects the increasingly strong, intensive, and broad friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy," he said.

    Italy Azerbaijan Sergio Mattarella University
    Sercio Mattarella: İtaliya-Azərbaycan Universiteti iki ölkə arasında intensiv və geniş dostluğu əks etdirir
    Серджо Маттарелла: Итало-Азербайджанский Университет отражает дружбу между двумя странами

    Latest News

    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Uzbekneftegaz invites third parties to participate in PSA with SOCAR in Uzbekistan

    Energy
    12:06

    Danish media: Copenhagen experienced serious problems in match against Qarabag

    Football
    All News Feed