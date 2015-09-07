Seismic Service: 50 aftershocks were fixed on the day of quake in Sheki, Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Earthquakes always scare people. The earthquake that occurred on September 4 in Sheki region of Azerbaijan also scared. I would like to note that, there is a seismic station in Sheki. Tremors on September 4 occurred at the epicenter closer to Oguz region. The magnitude of the aftershocks was 5.9 points on the Richter scale."

Report informs it was stated by Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Gurban Yetirmishli at a press conference in regard with the earthquake happened on September 4, 2015 in Sheki region, and the preliminary results of the monitoring launched after the quake.

Director of the center said that, according to the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, settled the questions about installing new devices, preparing the staff for readiness: "Currently, our employees are investigating the facts of destruction and other circumstances."

"After the 7-magnitude earthquake registered more than 50 weak aftershocks. In some cases, due to the shock occurs the release of energy. I can say with full confidence that the probability of re-strong earthquake in this zone is equal to zero", he added.