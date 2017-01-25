Romanian Ambassador visits Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and made a presentation for the Higher School students, teachers and staff members. Report was informed in the BHOS press service, welcoming the guest, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the visit took place on the day, which marked a remarkable milestone in the Romanian history. Having reminded that January 24 is celebrated as the day of foundation of the Romanian modern state, he congratulated the Ambassador on the anniversary.

Having thanked Rector Elmar Gasimov for the invitation, the Ambassador also spoke about the significance of this date for Romania, which was founded as a modern state on 24 January 1859. The honorable guest noted that this was his second visit to the Baku Higher Oil School within three months after his appointment to Azerbaijan.

In his presentation, Mr Dan Iancu provided brief information about Romania’shistory and dwelled more extensively on the beginning of the oil extraction and processing in the 19thcentury, and further development of the oil industry in the country. He emphasized that Romania, like Azerbaijan, is also working on exploration and utilization of alternative and renewable energy sources.

Speaking about strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Romania, Mr Ian Dancu said, “We are very interested in further enhancing our cooperation with Azerbaijan in many fields and will provide all necessary support to the Higher School in developing partner relations with universities in Romania,” he said.

At the end, the Romanian Ambassador Dan Iancu answered questions from the audience. The Counselor of the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan Ciprian Mirica and the Embassy representative Elmina Zeynalova also attended the meeting at BHOS.