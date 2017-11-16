President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly built secondary school No 5 in Masazir

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the newly built secondary school No 5 in Masazir settlement, Absheron district.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school and viewed conditions created here.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the construction of the school started in 2015 and was completed this October.

The three-storey school occupies an area of more than 4,600 square metres. The 1200-seat school building features 41 classrooms. There are physics, chemistry and biology laboratories, library, 163-seat conference hall, canteen, gym and two workshops at the school.