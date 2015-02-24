Parliament discussed a draft law "On Science" today

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ At the plenary session of the Milli Majlis the draft law "On Science" passed on first reading.

Report informs, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and education Shamsaddin Hajiyev made a speech on this draft.

According to him, the development of science has always been one of the main priorities of independent Azerbaijan: "Over the past 10 years in the development of science in Azerbaijan were made a number of important steps. Many problems also waiting to be solved. The main problem is an absence of improved legislation. With this point of view, the adoption of the Law "On Science" is necessary".

The draft reflects issues such as the rights and responsibilities of researchers, certification, rules of employment, the provision of academic degrees and titles, social protection, their award, incentive mechanisms of scientific activity, international scientific cooperation and others".

Mr.Hajiyev added, the preparation of a new bill has been improved using international experience: "The draft of law corresponds to the reality of Azerbaijan. At the same time, it will not be applied to research activities of religious institutions based in Azerbaijan".