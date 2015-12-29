Education Ministry announced number of teachers involved in improvement of professional skills

© Report.az

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'In 2016, increase of number of teachers involved in trainings for improvement of professional skill is planned.'

Report informs, Emin Amirullayev, Head of Department for Education Development Programs of Education Ministry said in the press conference dedicated to year results.

'In 2015, about 5 thousand teacher involved in trainings for improvement of professional skills', he said: 'Next year this figure is expected to increase several times.'