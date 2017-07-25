Military lyceums and Military Medical School will hold entrance exams

© Report

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 27, the State Examination Center (SEC) will hold an admission exam for military lyceums of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence and surgeon's assistant specialty of the Military Medical School of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

Report informs citing SEC, the exams will be held in four buildings in Baku and Nakhchivan.

1725 applicants (1293 in Baku and 432 in Nakhchivan city) will participate in the exams. 148 of them will take an exam to the Military Medical School, and 1577 for military lyceums.

12 examiners, 132 supervisors and teachers involved in the exams.

The exam will begin simultaneously in all buildings - at 11:00 local time and will last for 2 hours.