“Leading the Way” Conference for English Teachers held at the Baku American Center

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Embassy in Baku, the U.S.-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association (AAA), and the Baku American Center organized the conference, “Leading the Way,” for English teachers at the Baku American Center at Azerbaijan University of Languages on December 19, 2015. The conference was funded by the U.S. Embassy in Baku, Report informs.

The conference gathered theTeaching Excellence and Achievement Program(TEA) alumni and English teachers from around the country to focus on improving the quality of English language instruction in Azerbaijan. Participantsexchangedideas and experiences for implementing the latest teaching techniques and styles to Azerbaijani classrooms.

The conference featured presentations by local and foreign specialists, which included sample lessonson topics demonstrating modern approaches to teaching.

Mrs. Anne Cekuta, wife of U.S. Ambassador Robert F. Cekuta; the Acting Rector of the University of Languages, Professor Dunyamin Yunusov; the Executive Director of British Council, Ms. Elizabeth White; and other guests were among the speakers. The conference was implemented by Tarana Aliyeva, a TEA 2007 alumna, AAA member, two-time “Best Teacher” award winner (2008 and 2013), and British Council and Ministry of Education Trainer/Teacher.