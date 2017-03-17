Khoncha Festival held at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Young people especially like to celebrate Novruz, which the most favorite traditional holiday in Azerbaijan. On the eve of Novruz Bayrami, a Khoncha Festival dedicated to the forthcoming holiday was held at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, arranged by the Higher School’s English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines Centre, it gathered 14 teams representing 14 study groups. Nearly 20 beautiful khonchas traditionally decorated with samani, national sweets, candles and dyed eggs, all of which are symbols on Novruz, were submitted to the festive contest. The khoncha prepared by the team N2 (second study group of the Foundation Course) was recognized as the winner of the Festival.

Within the celebration, other popular traditional contests were also held. They raised a vivid interest from the audience loudly and cheerfully supporting the participants. First-year Petroleum Engineering student Asaf Safarov became the winner of the Egg tapping contest and first-year Chemical Engineering student Farid Taghiyev won a Cake eating contest.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov expressed his sincere congratulations on Novruz to the Khoncha Festival winners and participants as well as to the academic teaching staff and students of the Higher School. He wished them and their families happiness, nice holidays and new successes.

The participants will certainly remember the festival, which was jointly celebrated by BHOS teachers, undergraduates and staff members to commemorate Novruz, for a long time.