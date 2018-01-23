Informational base of Azerbaijani language presented

 Top
    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Presentation of the general information base of the Azerbaijani language as the state language, www.azerbaycandili.az was held at the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

    Report informs, the event was attended by ANAS Vice-President Isa Habibbeyli, Institute of Linguistics Director Mohsun Naghisoylu, linguists and others.

    Isa Habibbeyli said that the site will provide detailed information about the history, development, grammar, current state and problems of the Azerbaijani language: "The website will be available in three languages. Those who live abroad will also be able to use the site. So it will be useful for everyone".

    Mohsun Naghisoylu said that all materials, publications, books of recent period regarding language will be posted in the special section on the site.

