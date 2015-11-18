'Hotline' of Institute of Linguistics will start operate in coming days

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Institute of Linguistics created a "Hotline", which will begin to work in coming days.

Report informs, Tofig Hajiyev director of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi (ANAS) said that at enlarged meeting of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to him, in press there are cases of violations of linguistic rights, and also there are some shortcomings on TV and in the media.

Director of the Institute positively evaluating the interest of Azerbaijani youth to study different languages said that first of all they need to be fluent in their native language: "In Soviet times, many families send their children to Russian sector. Today, children are showing interest in English language".