Izmir Technical and Industrial Vocational School marks Heydar Aliyev's memorial day

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Technical and Industrial Vocational High School in Aliağa district, Izmir, Turkey has hosted a commemorative event on the 13th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev's death.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the event was attended by Educational Adviser of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Turkey Najiba Nasibova, Aliağa Governor Bayram Yılmaz, Chief of the Aliağa Education Department Ogün Derse, Petkim Holding Executive Director Anar Mammadov, STAR Oil Refinery Executive Director Ibrahim Palaz and Chief of the Heydar Aliyev Technical and Industrial Vocational High School, Mehmet Sıtkı Arı.

The national leader was commemorated with a minute's silence, Azerbaijani and Turkish national anthems were played. Addressing the event, Petkim Executive Director Anar Mammadov said that the people is bound to the national leader Heydar Aliyev for dynamic development of independent Azerbaijani state and its decent place in the international arena. Heydar Aliyev engraved in the people's memory as a founder and savior statesman, a national leader, who won eternal love of the people. The speakers honored memory of the national leader, who established eternal and unbreakable friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey with the slogan of "One nation, two states".

At the end of the ceremony, a film was shown about life and activity of Heydar Aliyev.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Technical and Industrial Vocational High School was established in Aliağa district on October 25, 2011, at the same time with the STAR Oil Refinery. Construction of the high school was completed for 270 days and handed over to the Aliağa National Education Office.