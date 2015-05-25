FAO Director-General awarded Honorary Diploma of Doctor at Baku State University

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Jose Graziano da Silva was awarded a Diploma of Honorary Doctor of the Baku State University (BSU).

Report informs, the Rector of BSU, MP, Academician Abel Maharramov highlighted the state education policy, education system of the University, teaching process and the University’s activity.

Then, the FAO Director-General received a doctor`s diploma and gown from rector of BSU.