 Top
    Close photo mode

    Established minimum passing score for admission to Azerbaijan's higher schools in 2016-2017

    Maleyka Abbaszade: Scores for state order places will be 300-350

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In Azerbaijan, the minimum passing score for admission to higher education institutions in the 2016-2017 academic year will be 200".

    Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade said.

    According to her, this is a passing score for the competition: "Passing grade for some specialties will be even higher. Scores for state order places will also be higher, 300-350, and it's normal."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi