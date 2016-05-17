Established minimum passing score for admission to Azerbaijan's higher schools in 2016-2017

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "In Azerbaijan, the minimum passing score for admission to higher education institutions in the 2016-2017 academic year will be 200".

Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade said.

According to her, this is a passing score for the competition: "Passing grade for some specialties will be even higher. Scores for state order places will also be higher, 300-350, and it's normal."