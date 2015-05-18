Education Ministry announces innovations on education of foreigners in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Education announced the innovations related to education of foreigners in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the information states that, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the rules of education Azerbaijani citizens abroad and education of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Azerbaijan will contribute to competitiveness and internationalization of education.

"The new rules remove some restrictions that don't meet modern requirements. For example, previously for the admission of foreign students was required authorization from the Ministry of Education, which is not consistent with international experience and led to certain difficulties.

The rules reflect the innovations relating to verification of candidates for the knowledge of the language. Graduates of the previous stages of foreign educational institutions and foreigners, who wish to continue their education at the next stage of the educational institutions of Azerbaijan, if they do not change the language of instruction, and in accordance with the rules approved by the Cabinet with a certificate of knowledge of the language are exempt from the language proficiency test.

Thus, beginning from 2015-2016 academic year, universities can pursue an independent check on language skills and specialized knowledge, and to carry out reception of applicants, that meet the established requirements.