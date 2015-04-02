Education Minister: Most teachers' wages increased by 20-30%

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Baku school teachers were paid their increased wages in March." Report informs that the Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov said it to journalists in his statement.

According to him, the growth rate is individually applied to each teacher: "It depends on their work experience and a load of lessons. Baku city Education Department issued a statement about it. At present, both teachers and school administrators - directors were briefed on the matter in relevant schools. Even for this purpose, a working group was formed and they hold meetings in schools".

He also noted that this figure is different for each teacher: "However, most teachers' wages increased by 20-30%."

Depending on the pedagogical experiences, salaries of teachers with higher education is 320-410 manats while teachers with secondary specialization education is 290-350 AZN.