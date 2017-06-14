Education Minister: Azerbaijani universities develop new management model

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan modernizes science management system in the higher educational institutions".

Report informs citing Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

He added that modernization of science, increasing integration into world science is one of major challenges in the modern world.

The minister said that role of higher education in human capital formation steadily growing: "In addition to preparing personnel, our universities turn into knowledge-based producers. Measures conducted in recent years to attract grants for scientific-research activities, which arouses interest of youth in science".

M.Jabbarov stressed that the ministry considers ensuring sustainability of national higher education as a main work: "Therefore, we are developing new management model".