Education Adviser of Turkish Embassy visited BHOS

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Education Adviser of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Azerbaijan in Baku Abdulgafur Boyukfirat and his deputy Faig Bayramov visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the guests, Elmar Gasimov dwelled on the history of the Higher Oil School, BHOS activities and achievements attained within a short period of time. The rector also provided detailed information about the teaching process at BHOS, conditions created for the students and international relations of the School/

Education Adviser of the Turkish Embassy in Baku Abdulgafur Boyukfirat expressed his gratitude for the meeting and told about prospects of the development of cooperation between BHOS and Turkish universities. Issues of enhancing BHOS relations with the Council of Higher Education of Turkey were also discussed at the meeting.