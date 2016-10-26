DAAD presentation held at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of teachers and fifth-year students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Rena Guseynova, a representative of the German Academic Exchange Service DAAD in Baku, was held at BHOS.

Greeting the attendants, the BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov said that this meeting would the students new opportunities for continuing study abroad. He expressed his confidence that graduates of BHOS, which is one of the best higher education schools in the country, can successfully study and honorably represent Azerbaijan at the most reputable universities abroad, Report informs referring to the BHOS press service.

Speaking about future prospects of study and employment opportunities for BHOS’ graduates, the Rector informed that some of the fifth-year students already received job offers including job offers from SOCAR. He noted that this success is a recognition of the high quality of education at BHOS. In the meantime, said the Rector, pursuing Master degree in various universities in Azerbaijan and other countries gives the students an option to gain new skills and deeper knowledge in the chosen profession. “This program is just a first step in our efforts to encourage our students to continue their studies, and there will be more programs in the future”, said Elmar Gasimov.

The representative of DAAD Office in Baku Rena Guseynova told the meeting attendants about its activities worldwide and in Azerbaijan including development of cooperation with national universities. The major aims of the DAAD in Azerbaijan are to promote international exchange, to provide information, and to award scholarships to students and scientists, she said. In her words, the German Academic Exchange Service unites 238 German participating universities and has 15 representative offices abroad. In total, DAAD provides nearly 100,000 scholarships every year. She emphasized that DAAD, among other programs, awards competitive, merit-based grants for use toward MA study and/or research in Germany at any of the accredited German institutions of higher education and provided detailed information about application process and requirements for admission.

At the end of the meeting, Rena Guseynova answered numerous questions.