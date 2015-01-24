Catalog of ancient coins revealed in Azerbaijan territory to be made soon

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The catalog of coins of some world countries that were in circulation throughout the history in Azerbaijani territory is being made.

Report was informed by a senior scientific worker and numismatist of the Scientific-Cultural center under the "Old City" State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, as well as, a member of the Association, Ganira Pirguliyeva.

She stated that Azerbaijan has become a member of the International Trade, Customs business and Merchants Association (founded in 2013 in Russia) since last yea: "This is a great association in the field of customs and trade. The Association includes the scientists from 20 countries around the world. Each year, the International Conference of the Association is held in one of the member countries. The third conference was held last year in the city of Kolomna, Russia. The aim of my speech in that conference was to show Azerbaijan's trade relations with different countries in the historical period by means of the numismatic materials."

G.Pirguliyeva said that most of the numismatic materials found in the last 5-6 years are coins, treasures that belong to the Middle Ages of Azerbaijani history, V-XVIII centuries: "European coins are rarely found. I can provide as an example the rare coin found two years ago during excavations in Shemkir that belongs to the sixth century Byzantine period."