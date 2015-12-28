BHOS to organize “Young researcher of the year” contest

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from 2016 Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is going to organize “Young researcher of the year” contest amongst the students. BHOS management signed corresponding order and approved the regulations in this connection, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School.

The contest aims at increase the number of students wishing to join scientific activity, improvement the quality of scientific activity as well as enhancement motivation.

It should be pointed out that every year with the help of Students’ Scientific Community students who show special interest in science get assignments from lecturers, do research and make presentations during annually held scientific conferences. Then their presentations are published.

Currently BHOS departments involved in education of specialists are taking measures directed to organization of the above contest.