BHOS students attend security training at SOCAR Education Training and Certification Department

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ BHOS first year students are attending 10 day security training on Human Life Protection Offshore organized by SOCAR Education Training and Certification Department, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The above SOCAR Department informs students on preliminary work and instructions on security for stationary marine platform and floating drilling installations. Students also joined survival and fire combat training at fire training ground attached to the well training complex. BHOS 115 students divided into 4 groups are participating in the said training.

Students get acquainted with the corresponding international conventions (STCW-78, SOLAS-74/78) of the International Marine Organization. They also attend training on security regulations observation during emergency situations organized in accordance with the resolution A.891(21) on recommendations related to the staff training at offshore petroleum installations. Information concerning offshore security, fire security, ensuring security at hydraulic facilities, measures on emergency situations preventions, the use of life jackets, life preservers, hydrothermic suits, thermal tools, lifeboats and rafts as well as the principles of offering first aid will help students to be ready for danger while working at the industries.

In addition students are instructed on survival (getting on lifeboat and boat launching on water surface) at the well training complex, diving from the one meter high springboard, formation of gilder and round figures on the water surface, getting on rafts and placement on it, getting off the rafts, preparation of lifeboats and their launching on water surface, regulations on getting people on the lifeboat upon hearing alarm signal, the rules on how to get by swimming to the helicopter winch. Students also attend training on fire combat at the smoke simulator attached to the fire training ground, taking care of injured people and offering first aid as well as fire extinguishing regulations.

It should be pointed out that the trainings organized in line with the agreement signed between BHOS and SOCAR Education Training and Certification Center also correspond to international standards and international conventions Azerbaijan is party to.

Upon completion of trainings students will be awarded the certificates recognized in 171 countries of the globe and related to corresponding international conventions (STCW-78, SOLAS-74/78) of the International Marine Organization and the resolution A.891(21) on recommendations related to the staff training at offshore petroleum installations. Certainly these documents will play a significant role in future career of BHOS students.