BHOS receives international certificates in three ISO areas

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) on the results of evaluation activities on the application of international standards, carried out by the auditors of the Turkish Institutefor Standards (TIS) has received international certificates in three areas of the standard ISO: ISO 9001 "Quality Management System", ISO 14001 "Environmental Management System", OHSAS 18001 " The Management System of Occupational Health and Safety".

Report informs referring to the department of public relations of BHOS, Vice President of SOCAR on Human Resources, Information Technology and the regime Halik Mamedov, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun, Deputy Chief Secretary of the Turkish Standards Institute Coskun Senturk, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Education Yaqub Piriyev, a representative of TIS in Azerbaijan Selim Celebi, management and teaching staff of BHOS attended the certificate awarding ceremony.

Opening the meeting, the rector of BHOS Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction from guests staying at the university and said that the main mission of the Graduate School is to implement the educational process in accordance with national legislation, based on the principles of government and at the level of international standards.He noted that in order to achieve high levels of quality all measures to ensure a healthy activity, health and the environment in BHOS are carried out.Rector thanked the representatives of TIS for their cooperation with BHOS structures during their stay in high school and for their contribution to the effectiveness of quality assurance.

Issuing certificates of conformity BHOS in three areas of international standards was held the end of the ceremony.