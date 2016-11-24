BHOS and HWU held training course of EBSCO Discovery Service

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Training course on EBSCO Discovery Service (EDS) Best Practice based on the experience of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Heriot-Watt University (HWU) was held at BHOS.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, the training for BHOS’ academic teaching staff and senior students was conducted by representatives of EBSCO Information Services (Prague, Czech Republic) Iryna Krejcarova, Regional Manager for CIS Countries, and Tamila Mirkamulova, Training Specialist for Russia and CIS countries.

During the training, practical lessons on the techniques in using full text online resources for scientific and educational purposes were held. Special attention was paid to new publically accessible EBSCO collection of more than 3,400 eBooks obtained by BHOS library.

Speaking about successful cooperation between BHOS and EBSCO Information Services, Iryna Krejcarova said: “BHOS library personnel is distinguished by active usage of innovative technologies and by clear understanding of the ways to deliver academic knowledge to the new generation by modern electronic means. I was pleased to see that, although BHOS professors are experienced and well-educated teachers, they are always willing to learn and to study advanced methodsand best practices. I have to admit that it is not so common to see such a responsive and interested audience in the academic community.”

EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc. and a leading provider of library database services. EBSCO Discovery Service, which is the company product, is used for scientific research in more than 8,600 universities around the world. At BHOS, the system has been implemented since 2915 and can be accessed from the Higher school’s website.