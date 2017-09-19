Baku Higher Oil School develops cooperation with PUAS University

© BANM

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with representatives of Faculty of Engineering of Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) Professor Panayotis Yannakopoulos and Associate Professor, Erasmus Coordinator Konstantinos-Stefanos Nikas.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The Higher School’s Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov and Chair of Process Automation Engineering Department Manafaddin Namazov also attended the meeting, which took place at BHOS.

Speaking about cooperation between BHOS and PUAS in the framework of Erasmus+ program, the Rector Elmar Gasimov touched upon issues of mutual interest and emphasized importance of further developing ties between two higher educational institutions. The guests also expressed their interest in strengthening partnership with the Higher School. The meeting participants discussed issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in various spheres including students and teachers exchange programs, sharing educational and training materials, and developing joint Master degree program.

Within the visit, PUAS Professor Panayotis Yannakopoulos and Associate Professor, Erasmus Coordinator Konstantinos-Stefanos Nikas will conduct a training course for students and teachers of the Process Automation Engineering department at BHOS. They will visit the Higher School’s new campus, its laboratories, academic and other facilities. The representatives of Piraeus Technology University will also have a sightseeing tour around Baku.

Last year in the framework of the cooperation between BHOS and PUAS, fourth-year Process Automation Engineering undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School Rahim Rahimly and Mammad Jabrayilov studied during a spring term at Piraeus Technology University in Athens. This year, fourth-year Process Automation Engineering student Ramziya Garazadeh goes to Greece to study during an autumn term at PUAS.

The Erasmus+ program is developed on the basis of Erasmus, a European Union student exchange program. It is the new program combining all the EU's current schemes for education, training, youth and sport. In 2016, BHOS signed a cooperation agreement with Piraeus Technology University within the Erasmus+ program aimed at developing bilateral exchange programs.