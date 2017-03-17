Azerbaijan will set up Public Council to supervise college entrance exams

© Report.az

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ “The Public Council will be established to arrange public control over conduction of admission examinations on the basis of general secondary education, processing of materials and assessment of written works and to ensure transparency of the process.”

Report informs, Chairwoman of Board of Directors of State Examination Center (SEC) Maleyka Abbaszade told today's press conference in Baku.

She noted that members of Public Council will be determined by SEC Board of Directors: “Before engagement the members of the council will be instructed by board members, their rights and duties will be explained. Civil society institutions, non-governmental organizations, parent-teacher associations, education experts, mass media representatives should fill in questionnaire and post it to press@tqdk.gov.az to register for council membership.

M.Abbaszade noted that SEC will hold first phase of final examinations for 9th grade students of secondary education schools in March: “The examination for students with excuses and those participating in attestation will be held in April”.