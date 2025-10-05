Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day

    Education and science
    • 05 October, 2025
    • 09:36
    Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day

    Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day, Report informs.

    Since 1993, this professional holiday for teachers has been celebrated annually in the country on October 5.

    The first international document, ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, defining the conditions of teachers' professional activity, was signed on October 5, 1966, at a special conference organized by UNESCO and the International Labor Organization.

    In 1994, UNESCO proclaimed this date the World Teachers' Day, which became part of the UN system of international and world days.

    Today, Teachers' Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide. The purpose of this holiday is to draw attention to the status of teachers in society and their role in education and development.

    Teachers' Day Azerbaijan UNESCO
    Bu gün Beynəlxalq Müəllimlər Günüdür
    В Азербайджане отмечают День учителя

    Latest News

    11:05

    Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'

    Other countries
    10:34

    Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy

    Domestic policy
    10:08

    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week

    Region
    09:45

    Storm Amy kills two in France as powerful winds put nation on alert

    Other countries
    09:36

    Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day

    Education and science
    09:35

    Egypt to host talks over Gaza, Israel hopes to bring all hostages home

    Other countries
    09:20

    Traffic accident kills 5 in China's Hubei

    Other countries
    18:00
    Photo

    Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Azerbaijan's car imports from Türkiye decline slightly

    Business
    All News Feed