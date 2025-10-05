Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day, Report informs.

Since 1993, this professional holiday for teachers has been celebrated annually in the country on October 5.

The first international document, ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers, defining the conditions of teachers' professional activity, was signed on October 5, 1966, at a special conference organized by UNESCO and the International Labor Organization.

In 1994, UNESCO proclaimed this date the World Teachers' Day, which became part of the UN system of international and world days.

Today, Teachers' Day is celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide. The purpose of this holiday is to draw attention to the status of teachers in society and their role in education and development.