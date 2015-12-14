​Assessment process on application of international standards takes place at BHOS

Assessment process connected with the application of the international standards takes place at BHOS

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Auditors of Turkish Standards Institution (TSI) are realizing assessment process connected with the application of the international standards at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). In this regard the meeting gathering both BHOS and TSI representatives was held at BHOS, Report was told in the BHOS press service.

At the very start of the meeting the victims of the tragedy that happened at Guneshli oil platform were commemorated with minute ofsilence. BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov particularly stressed that oilmen’s work is heroic one. He also said that the said specialization was very crucial for the development of national economy, petroleum industry. BHOS Rector underlined that BHOS management, professors, administrative staff and students would never forget those courageous and selfless oilmen. He also pointed out that BHOS students who chose to be the oilmen should be strong and have enough courage.

Speaking about realization of three module ISO international standards at BHOS and annual audit in this connection, Elmar Gasimov said that BHOS made efforts to acquire the standards on the other modules. He said that the work in this direction was continuing on. Rector asked TSI representatives to conduct comprehensive inspection at all BHOS structures and wished them success.

First of all representative of TSI Azerbaijan Selim Chelebi said how sorry he was about the tragedy that happened at Guneshli oil platform. He particularly stated that brotherly Turkey shared the grief of Azerbaijan. Selim Chelebi said that BHOS was the number one higher school in the country amongst the similar educational institutions. He also mentioned that BHOS activities and development was exemplary for the rest of higher schools. TSI representative expressed his confidence that in future BHOS would manage to acquire new standards on other modules. Accordingly to Selim Chelebi assessment process would take two days.

It should be reminded that BHOS is the first and the only higher school in Azerbaijan having ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and OHSAS18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System).

Final meeting will be held at BHOS based on the mentioned assessment.