ANAS sends commission to volcano eruption area

Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ 'On January 26, not 'Akhtarma Pashali' volcano, but 'Akhtarma ardi' erupted, which locates 3-4 km away from it in the territory of Hajigabul region.'

Report was told by Chief of Mud Volcanism Department of Institute of Geology of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Adil Aliyev.

He said that 'Akhtarma Pashali' volcano, located in Hajigabul region, is a big volcano and often erupts.

Department Chief said that last eruption of 'Akhtarma ardi' volcano had occurred on June 27, 1990.

According to the professor, commission, sent to the area of volcano eruption has returned to Baku: 'Due to snow, rain and mud in the region, it was impossible to take samples for research, carry out planning as well as take rock samples. Only photos of the area have been taken, are has been observed remotely and information has been collected from witnesses. Depending on weather conditions, as soil cover gets relatively dry in the area, commission will be send again.'

A.Aliyev said that volcano eruption is a positive case: 'Because, as a result, we got information about processes at the bottom of earth, especially, about existence of oil-gas resources.'