Agency Chief: 'Armenians say that even Santa Claus is of their origin...'

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Copyright Agency Kamran Imanov has commented attempts of Armenians to misappropriate findings, which belong to Azerbaijani history.

Report informs, in the international seminar entitled 'Benefit from Creative Industries: Creativity and National Development' held in Baku, Kamran Imanov said assuming as a basis Azikhantrop finding, revealed by Azerbaijani scientists in the famous Azikh cave, which is located in Azerbaijan's occupied Fuzuli region till the occupation period, Armenian occupiers declares that Azikh cave is a primary source of the Armenian culture.

He said Armenian scientists claim even bast sandals of 5,5 thousand years, found in Turkish-Iranian border, belongs to Armenians.

K.Imanov emphasized, Armenians claim that even Santa Claus is of their origin.