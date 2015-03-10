Acquired a copy of the selected poems of Nabati

 Top
    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Acquired a copy of the selected poems of the prominent representative of Azerbaijani literature of the XIX century Sayyid Abulgasim Nabati, stored in Tabriz Central Library and written in native language.

    Report was told by the deputy director of the Institute of Manuscripts named after Fuzuli of ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences) Pasha Karimov. According to him, the selected poems include 12 odes, 37 gazelles, 50 quatrains, 1 verse, poetry in Persian and other works written by the poet.

    The manuscript includes the poems, which not added in the Baku edition of the poet's works.

