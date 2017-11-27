ABB Training Centre opens at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Opening ceremony of Training Centre set up by ABB company at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) was held at the Higher School’s campus, which was inaugurated on May 1, 2017, with participation of President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev.

Opening ceremony of ABB Training Centre gathered representatives of ABB, SOCAR, Embassy of the United Kingdom in Azerbaijan, ALE Heavylift, Aggreko, Avanteq Limited, Eigen, Expro International Group, Glacier Energy Services Ltd., Fluor, International Oilfield Supply Company, Shawcor UK Ltd., WorleyParsons, DIT London and other companies.

Opening the ceremony, ABB Country Manager Rustam Gasimov welcomed the participants and told about the company activities in Azerbaijan and ABB cooperation with BHOS. Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts emphasized that relations between two countries dynamically developing in many fields are vividly exemplified by successful cooperation of the Higher School and Heriot-Watt University in preparing engineers for the oil and gas sector.

In the words of SOCAR Vice President for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov, BHOS is one of the most successful steps in transforming the oil capital into human capital. We are justifiably proud that the Higher School belongs to the SOCAR family, h said. Dean of the BHOS Engineering department Zafar Gurbanov made a brief report about the Higher School activities. On behalf of the BHOS management, he expressed sincere gratitude to ABB Country Manager in Azerbaijan Rustam Gasimov for effective cooperation and constant assistance as well as for support provided for further development of education in the country.

At the end of the official part, Rustam Gasimov and the Ambassador Carole Crofts presented 15 BHOS students with certificates on successful completion of on-the-job training at ABB.

Then the ceremony participants visited the Training Centre set up by the company and saw conditions created for BHOS students and teachers. It has all modern equipment and simulation tools necessary to conduct training courses and carry out research work with usage of advanced technologies.