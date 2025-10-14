62 foreign nationals to study in Azerbaijan under intergovernmental scholarship programs
- 14 October, 2025
- 11:39
In the 2025–2026 academic year, 62 foreign nationals have been granted the opportunity to study at Azerbaijani universities through intergovernmental scholarship programs.
According to Report, this information was released by the State Agency for Science and Higher Education.
Among the selected students are citizens of China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Somalia. Compared to the previous year, the number of participants in the program has increased by 32%.
The educational programs will cover a wide range of fields, including humanities and social sciences, education, medicine, economics and management, natural sciences, technical and technological specialties, as well as culture and the arts.
