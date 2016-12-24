200 mln AZN to be allocated for implementation of Strategic Road Map for Azerbaijani vocational education

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ 190 950 000 AZN is required to be allocated for implementation of the Strategic Road Map for vocational education and training development in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, it was mentioned in the Strategic Road Map on vocational education and training development in Azerbaijan, approved according to the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

Implementation of the measures, envisaged in the document will be carried out at the expense of the state budget, off-budget foundations, funds of the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support, local budgets, funds of local offices, enterprises and organizations regardless of form of ownership, foreign direct investments, the country's banking system loans and grants, loans from international organizations and foreign states, technical and financial assistance, other sources not prohibited by the legislation.

Most of the funds to will be provided through budget restructuring, co-financing by private sector and various investors.