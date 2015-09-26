Share of non-oil revenues in budget will increase by 12% next year

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Share of non-oil revenues in the state budget are projected to be 46.5% next year.

Report informs according to the draft budget for 2016, this is by 11.8 percentage points more compared to the actual figure of current-year forecast and by 12.5 percentage points more compared to the actual figure of 2014.

It was noted that in 2016, further stimulation of the development of non-oil sector in 2016, to increase revenues in a timely and complete fulfillment of tax obligations in this direction, in general, strengthening tax and customs discipline are among the main targets.

"Expanding the scope of the simplified tax system and giving taxpayers the right of choice for the payment of tax, revision of the applicable tax and customs payments at the various sectors of economy, tax exemptions, the transition of customs tariffs to a lower stages system are priority tasks in the coming years, "- the document said.

Next year's state budget revenues forecasted at 14 566,0 mln manats.