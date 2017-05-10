SOCAR management visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

© Socar.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Top management and staff of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) visited grave of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev in Alley of Honor on the occasion of 94th anniversary of birth of the great leader.

Report informs, the company has stated.

“Azerbaijan oil and gas industry workers, as an expression of respect to unforgettable memory of founder and architect of our state, who became a warrant of eternal independence and played a key role in the development of Azerbaijan economy, strengthening of national statehood, founder of energy strategy - great leader Heydar Aliyev, havelaid flowers at the tomb of the nationwide leader, prayed for his soul and bowed before the monument”, statement says.