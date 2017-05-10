SOCAR employee takes part in a march to Heydar Aliyev peak - PHOTO

© Socar.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 8-9, a march to the Heydar Aliyev peak was held on the occasion of 94th birthday of the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev.

The SOCAR Midstream project coordinator Anar Hajiyev also took part in the march.

Report informs referring to SOCAR.

“Organization of the march to 3751-meter-high Heydar Aliyev peak located in the territory of Shahdag National Park by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources every year on the eve of birthday of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev became a good tradition.

This year’s march has been successfully completed.

The participants were certified by Azerbaijan Air and Extreme Sports Federation”, report says.